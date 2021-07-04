As Everton manager, Rafa Benitez has a significant advantage over Carlo Ancelotti.

It’s been a contentious week at Goodison Park, with fans split down the middle on Rafael Benitez’s appointment.

Despite a successful managerial career, the Spaniard’s close ties to Liverpool make him a divisive figure, and many Evertonians have been loud about their displeasure with his appointment.

Their concerns were heard, but Farhad Moshiri, who feels the 61-year-stature, old’s experience, and CV are the vital factors in making him a success at Goodison Park, dismissed them.

Although there was significantly less fan backlash, the procedure of bringing in Benitez was similar to that of bringing in Carlo Ancelotti in December 2019.

There was talk back then, as there is now, of the club implementing a more long-term strategy with a young, eager coach taking the lead. Chief decision-maker Moshiri, on the other hand, appears to believe that bringing in an experienced and well-known manager is the best and quickest way to move Everton forward.

It remains to be seen whether this method will prove successful in the long run, but based on Ancelotti’s dismal first 18 months in charge, it’s a far from foolproof plan.

Regardless, it’s the path that Everton’s main ownership wants to take, and with that in mind, Benitez’s appointment makes a lot of sense.

His resume is comparable to Ancelotti’s, from the caliber of clubs he has managed to the size of trophies he has won, and they approach matches in similar ways.

Neither team is known for having a defined playing style or philosophy, instead altering their approach week to week based on the strengths and weaknesses of their squad as well as the opposition.

Everton used a variety of formations last season under Ancelotti, including a 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, 4-4-2, and 5-3-2. While Benitez’s last full season in charge of Newcastle United saw him go from a 5-4-1 formation to a 4-4-2 and 3-5-2 formation on a regular basis.

Although there are certain parallels, as shown above, there are some small variations between the two that could be crucial in any situation.