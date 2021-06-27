As Everton manager Rafa Benitez approaches, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is queried about the issue.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is keeping quiet about the potential of Rafa Benitez taking over as Everton manager.

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s surprise return to Real Madrid last month, the Spaniard is set to take over at Goodison Park. An announcement is planned next week.

The Blues striker is presently with England at Euro 2020, where they will face Germany in a round-of-16 match on Tuesday.

Calvert-Lewin told reporters that he hadn’t given much thought to his new club manager returning to Everton since he was focused on his international duty.

“To be honest, we haven’t figured out who the manager is yet, have we?” he stated

“I haven’t been focusing on that as much as I should have been.

“I’m not going to let anything distract me from playing for my country and getting ready for the game on Tuesday, so that’s all I can say.”

Over the weekend, Benitez will meet with the club’s administration to finalize his appointment as the 61-year-fifth old’s new manager in the Farhad Moshiri era.

When his hiring is confirmed, the former Liverpool manager is scheduled to meet with Duncan Ferguson to discuss the idea of the club hero continuing on as part of a new-look backroom team.