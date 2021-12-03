As Everton faces ‘Arsenal transfer interest,’ Farhad Moshiri offers Dominic Calvert-Lewin optimism.

Arsenal are reportedly considering making a large move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

According to reports in the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail, the Everton striker is high on Arsenal’s transfer want list, with current striker Alexandre Lacazette set to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to one report, the London club would have to pay over £60 million to recruit the England striker.

Calvert-Lewin has established himself as a fixture in his country’s squad in recent years, becoming one of the most prolific goal scorers in the country.

This season, his importance to the Toffees has been highlighted, as the squad has struggled in attack without his vivacious presence leading the line.

The former Sheffield United striker has been sidelined with a thigh issue after scoring three goals in his first three outings.

While Calvert-Lewin is under contract until 2025, the club’s present predicament will be on Evertonians’ minds, potentially encouraging suitors.

Manager Rafael Benitez’s comments before of the Merseyside derby may also be cause for concern, as the Spaniard hinted at a big-money departure.

“Some clubs have sold players at the proper time and upgraded their squads with the money they got,” Benitez added.

“That’s something we’ll have to get used to. The owner is willing to spend money, but we can’t keep spending without bringing money in.” Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, on the other hand, offered an encouraging indication yesterday when speaking briefly about transfer plans.

Moshiri reinforced his belief in Benitez’s need for additional time as manager in a text message to talkSPORT host Jim White, and suggested the Spaniard will be backed to “add” to his current group.

Moshiri stated, ” “We’ll have a complete team in the next two weeks, and results will improve in the meantime. Rafa will need time to establish himself in the team. He’ll be backed up to provide the team more depth. Managers require time to function.” That hints at the possibility of maintaining Calvert-Lewin and putting together a more competitive team around him.

