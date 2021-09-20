As ESPN announces a replacement for ‘The Jump,’ Rachel Nichols remains silent.

On Monday, ESPN debuted a new basketball show, while the host of the previous one remained mum about the news.

People from all across the basketball world congratulated Malika Andrews on Monday, after ESPN announced that its new NBA Today show will premiere on October 18.

Rachel Nichols, who hosted the network’s former NBA show, The Jump, for five years before it was canceled in August, was deafeningly quiet on social media regarding the new show.

After The New York Times reported in 2020 that Nichols had made disrespectful remarks about former ESPN colleague Maria Taylor, she was removed from ESPN’s NBA coverage.

The new one-hour afternoon show, hosted by Andrews and featuring analysis from ex-pro players Vince Carter, Kendrick Perkins, and Chiney Ogwumike, as well as senior reporters Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne and insider Adrian Wojnarowski, will air every weekday at 3 p.m.

Andrews, who is 26 years old, was also given a multi-year contract extension. She has been a part of ESPN’s NBA coverage since the 2018-19 season, and she served as ABC’s sideline reporter for the NBA Finals, gaining praise from fans and the media after Nichols was fired.

Following the show’s announcement on Monday, she received more good feedback, including from her boss, ESPN senior VP of NBA and studio production David Roberts.

“Malika, a fantastically brilliant commentator, will host a show with a colorful cast of experienced analysts offering all different viewpoints on the game,” Roberts said. “The show will be newsy and relevant, with an eye on the biggest games of the day, thanks to the efforts of our diverse group of NBA reporters.”

@malika andrews, congrats! https://t.co/j5CkXDwGmG

September 20, 2021 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne)

Malika Andrews @malika andrews @malika andrews @malika andrews @malika Take pleasure in the journey.

20 September 2021 — Cari Champion (@CariChampion)

pic.twitter.com/RLsZhBCXks

September 20, 2021 — J.A. Adande (@jadande)

Since The Jump was canceled, Nichols has been mostly silent on social media, and he was silent again on Monday. Since August 27, she’s only published a story on Twitter in response to comedian Norm Macdonald’s death.

This is so heartbreaking. Norm was witty, smart, and unfailingly kind. He had arrived. This is a condensed version of the information.