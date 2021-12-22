As Erling Haaland is connected with a move to Liverpool, Mohamed Salah is ‘demanding more reinforcements.’

Liverpool are three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City in the table as the festive fixture slate begins.

Liverpool are back in action this evening in the League Cup quarter-finals against Leicester City, and their recruiting team may have targets in mind for the January transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp has had a very quiet summer, with Ibrahima Konate being the sole notable signing at Anfield, having signed a contract before the end of May.

Is it possible that there may be more Liverpool moves in the New Year sales? Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent tittle-tattle trail speculation from around the web.

Erling Haaland is a forward for Borussia Dortmund.

Germany’s Sky

The Reds, along with PSG, Real Madrid, and Manchester City, are the frontrunners to recruit the Norway international next summer, according to the article.

According to reports, Haaland’s contract includes a £75 million release clause that kicks in at the end of the season.

According to a recent rumor in Germany, as part of his contract negotiations, Mohamed Salah has insisted that Liverpool recruit a new forward.

Jude Bellingham is a midfielder for Borussia Dortmund.

Football Insider is a publication that focuses on football.

Dortmund have started talks with Liverpool over a double trade featuring Jude Bellingham and his younger brother Jobe, according to the report.

According to the source, the German club is aiming to sweeten the deal for the 18-year-old and his family by also signing Jobe, a 16-year-old from Birmingham City.

The midfielder, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020, is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

Although Liverpool has been keeping an eye on Bellingham’s progress, talks of a permanent move are premature, according to The Washington Newsday.

Ronald Araujo is a defender for Barcelona.

El Nacional is a Spanish newspaper.

According to a report from Spain, Araujo is being monitored by the Reds, and the young defender is concerned about the club’s financial woes, thus talks regarding a new contract have been put on hold.

According to the report, Xavi’s club values him at roughly €45 million (£38 million), and Liverpool has been made aware of his presence. “The summary has come to an end.”