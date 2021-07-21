As England win the T20 series against Pakistan, Rashid shines.

England just did enough in a nervous chase to seal a thrilling and series-clinching three-wicket win over Pakistan in a Twenty20 decider at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Adil Rashid took a career-best haul before England just did enough in a nervous chase to seal a thrilling and series-clinching three-wicket win over Pakistan in a Twenty20 decider at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

In their final white-ball encounter of the 2021 home season, England won the three-match series 2-1.

After winning the toss, Pakistan were restricted to 154-6, with Mohammad Rizwan batting through the innings for 76 not out. Leg-spinner Rashid took 4-35.

With a quick 64, England’s player of the match, Jason Roy, got the chase off to a flying start.

However, the hosts continued to lose wickets until returning skipper Eoin Morgan scored a good 21.

After scoring England’s quickest T20 century in the opener at Trent Bridge, Liam Livingstone smashed one six and then holed out before Chris Jordan hit the winning runs with two balls to spare.

Morgan told Sky Sports, “This win means a lot.”

“This was the worst conceivable surface for our style of play, and we won on a sluggish, spinny wicket, so I am really proud.”

Pitches in the United Arab Emirates, which will host the T20 World Cup in October, are known for turning, but Morgan said: “Having played a full season in the IPL (Indian Premier League) there last year, I genuinely don’t think the ball will spin like that in UAE, but we are ready for any surfaces that do spin.”

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, whose team had also lost the previous one-day international series against England, was left bemoaning a lack of runs.

He stated, “We were 10 to 15 runs short today.” “If my connection with Mohammed Rizwan had evolved a little better, we could have got an extra 10 or 15 runs.

“We need to bat better against spinners; we haven’t suffered as much as we should have, but we haven’t batted as effectively as we could have. On some days, we have excellent days, and on others, we have horrible days.”

During a 30-ball fifty, Roy smashed four boundaries off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s opening over and swept spinner Imad Wasim for six, but he skied a catch off leg-spinner Usman Qadir, the son of Pakistan great Abdul Qadir, on 64.

England were 112-4 off 15 overs when Jonny Bairstow grounded out cheaply to Wasim, and Moeen Ali was bowled for one by off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez.

England were back on track after Morgan struck a couple of fours from Hafeez.

Azam,. Brief News from Washington Newsday.