As England prepares for their match against Scotland, Jack Grealish trains separately from the rest of the team.

England stepped up preparations for Friday’s Euro 2020 match against Scotland on Tuesday, with Jack Grealish training separate from the main group.

On Sunday, the Three Lions beat Croatia 1-0 in Group D, with the Aston Villa captain being an unused substitute.

Grealish was present during Monday’s practice but was noticeably absent on Tuesday, when the Football Association stated that he was “working away from the group.”

According to the PA news agency, the 25-year-old conducted a personalised program indoors as he continues to regain full fitness following a three-month layoff due to a shin injury.

On Tuesday, 24 members of Gareth Southgate’s team trained at St George’s Park, including Harry Maguire, who is still working on his fitness following ankle ligament damage.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield United will soon join the group as a substitute for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Henderson withdrew “due to a hip injury that would limit his participation in training throughout the tournament,” according to the FA, and will return to United for “further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021/22 season.”