As England is inspired by Sam Curran’s five-wicket haul, he praises it as a “very great” moment.

After taking his maiden five-wicket haul for England in front of an appreciative home crowd, Sam Curran remarked on a feeling of “pure elation.”

Surrey’s all-rounder performed the heavy work for his team as they won the Royal London one-day series against Sri Lanka by eight wickets, taking five for 48 and giving the batsmen a simple chase of 242 runs.

It was not just the 23-year-first old’s five-for in international cricket, but also his first in white-ball cricket at any level after 164 games.

The setting couldn’t have been more fitting, with lots of familiar faces cheering him on as the Kia Oval welcomed England, and England supporters, back for the first time since the epidemic struck.

He remarked, “It was incredibly special, such a great moment that I can’t really describe it.”

“It’s pure joy and happiness. I had a few family and friends here, so I’m pleased with how things turned out.

“For obvious reasons, we’ve played a lot of cricket in front of empty stadiums, so being back in front of a home crowd at The Oval added that extra spark. It’s one of my favorite places on the planet, and I demonstrated that today.”

When Curran dismissed three of Sri Lanka’s top order batters in his first two overs with the new ball, it appeared as if the game was over. They were facing a rout at 21 for four, with David Willey chipping in at the other end.

However, Dhananjaya de Silva’s 91 helped them recover to a solid 241 for nine, allowing Jason Roy (60), Joe Root (68 not out), and Eoin Morgan (75 not out) to fill their boots in the chase.

Morgan will have been relieved to get a half-century in England colours after lasting 15 innings in both limited-overs forms without a half-century.

His confidence looked to be restored by the conclusion of the chase, owing to eight fours and a six, and his was a. (This is a brief piece.)