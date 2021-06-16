As England falters after a strong start, Heather Knight falls short of a century.

With a well-hit 95, Heather Knight fell just short of a century in her 100th game as England captain, as her side concluded day one of the women’s Test against India on 269 for six.

Knight, who had been leading from the front at the Bristol County Ground, was bowled lbw in the last hour of play, just five runs shy of her second Test century.

With the ground showing no indications of previous use, Knight faced 175 deliveries for her 95, which featured four boundaries, as England’s batting was outstanding on the first day.

However, as the day progressed, the Indian spinners came into their own, and England fell from 230 for two to 269 for six at the end of the day.

It was also a historic moment for Sophia Dunkley, 22, who became the country’s first black woman to play Test cricket when she was selected for the match, despite only receiving her first central contract earlier this month.

After winning the toss, England’s openers Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield-Hill kept a close eye on India’s new-ball attack, which hasn’t played a Test match since 2014.

The visitors had a chance to attack in the seventh over when Winfield-Hill edged to slip on three, but she was given another chance when Smriti Mandhana was unable to hold on off the bowling of Jhulan Goswami.

The Yorkshire batsman then smashed two sixes, one of which was over the long midwicket boundary. Taniya Bhatia dived to her right to dismiss the 30-year-old as he attempted a drive outside off stump for 35 runs.

As England passed 100, Beaumont brought up her second Test 50 with a paddle sweep for one shortly after the lunch period.

After looking in command against the seam, the Kent player slowed dramatically once spin was introduced into the attack, and it took a brilliant catch from Shafali Verma, 17, at short leg, to dismiss Beaumont, who finished with 66 off 144 deliveries.

