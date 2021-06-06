As England faces a difficult aim, New Zealand ups the ante at Lord’s.

New Zealand’s batsmen upped the ante on the last morning before declaring at the lunch interval, giving England a 273-run lead in the first Test at Lord’s.

New Zealand began the final day with 98 overs slated to be bowled, a 165-run lead, and plenty of wickets in hand to press for a victory that seemed improbable after Friday’s washout.

Ross Taylor hit two sixes in an exciting 33 from 35 balls, with cameos from Tom Latham (36) and Henry Nicholls (23) as the Black Caps reached 169 for six after an early lunch due to rain.

During the interval, it was revealed that New Zealand had declared their innings, leaving England with a difficult target with 75 overs remaining in the Test.

Ollie Robinson got his third wicket of the innings when nightwatchman Neil Wagner pushed a bouncer straight up in the air, with James Bracey taking a steepler.

Stuart Broad has had a bad run in this Test, with Zak Crawley squandering a good chance diving to his right at midwicket to save Latham, who was on 32 at the time. He only added four more runs to his total before Broad pinned the opening batter in front, putting an end to a stretch of five innings without a wicket.

Before a streakier outside edge sailed over the third man boundary for another six, Taylor sent Robinson into the seats over midwicket. Taylor had a wild innings, with numerous missed opportunities and a chance to be out when Anderson found his pads, but England were out of reviews.

But it wouldn’t be too costly, as Wood jumped wide of the wicket and found some movement, luring Taylor into a shot with a heavy outside edge well caught by Bracey, diving to his right.

When Nicholls gloved an attempted reverse sweep off Root, Rory Burns dived forward to take a wonderful catch at slip, there was some rain in the air. (This is a brief piece.)