As early as next year, the NFL may play a game in the lucrative German market.

The NFL may play a game in the rich German market as early as next year.

The NFL revealed Tuesday that Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, and Munich are in the competition to host a regular-season game next year, according to the Associated Press.

Germany has a large and growing NFL fan base, as well as one of the world’s most powerful economies, making it an excellent location for the league to continue its global development.

“After a first stage in which expressions of interest were received from numerous cities,” the NFL said in a statement, “Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, and Munich have been invited to advance to the ‘candidate phase’ of the process.” “These cities will now be included in more in-depth negotiations about organizing games in Germany,” says the statement. The city and date of the game will be announced at the Super Bowl in February 2022, according to Brett Gosper, the NFL’s head of Europe and the United Kingdom.

“I hope we’ll see a game in Germany in 2022,” he said. “We’re on our way to achieving that.” More Associated Press reporting can be found in the list below.

Germany is likely to host its first game next season, however it could debut in 2023 owing to possible scheduling conflicts with soccer’s World Cup, which begins in Qatar next November.

“There may be additional impediments that develop throughout this process,” Gosper said, referring to the World Cup’s possible confrontation. “So we’re hesitant to declare for sure that we’ll be in 2022, but it won’t be later than 2023.” France, Spain, and “the Nordics” are all in the league’s long-term plans to host games, according to Gosper.

The news was announced on Tuesday, when the NFL returned to London after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Jets 27-20 at Tottenham on Sunday. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins will also play at Tottenham on Sunday.

Representatives from the three cities will attend the game on Sunday as part of an observer program.

Germany’s largest city was not among the eight cities that publicly bid after the NFL announced its plans in June.

Gosper explained, "Berlin chose not to show an interest." "They didn't appear to want to compete, so that was their decision." The NFL encouraged German candidates to create a consortium and pool their resources.