As Divock Origi’s’stumbling hurdle’ appears, Karim Adeyemi provides Liverpool transfer hope.

Liverpool have won their previous five Premier League games and are only one point behind league leaders Manchester City.

The Reds’ next match comes against Newcastle United on Thursday night at Anfield, as they try to maintain their excellent record during the festive period.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has also discovered who they will face in the Champions League round of 16: Inter Milan, the Italian champions.

With Liverpool fighting for a place in the Premier League on all fronts, their German manager may be eager to add to his squad when the January transfer market opens.

So keep reading to find out about today’s transfer rumor involving the Reds.

RB Salzburg striker Karim AdeyemiSky Austria

Karim Adeyemi, a Liverpool target, was believed to be on the move earlier this week, with a trade to Borussia Dortmund reportedly ’95 percent done’ ahead of the January transfer window.

The German club may lose Erling Haaland this summer, so they must prepare for life without him, and Adeyemi appears to be the man for the job.

“Nothing is determined yet,” the German international remarked, “and I’ll be at Salzburg next year.”

“That is, without a doubt, where my attention is. My mind is in Salzburg, and I’m excited about the Champions League.” Rodrygo is a Real Madrid striker. The National According to the report, Jurgen Klopp is a major fan of Rodrygo and is willing to pay £68 million for the Real Madrid forward.

However, Real Madrid trade journalist Fabrizio Romano has debunked the rumour, noting that the club has no plans to move Rodrygo, who has two goals and three assists in 20 appearances this season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool striker Divock OrigiTuttomercato

After a late winner against Wolves, Divock Origi reminded everyone of his abilities with a goal against AC Milan at the San Siro.

According to the source, both AC Milan and Atalanta are interested in bringing the Belgian to Serie A, but neither club knows how much he will earn.