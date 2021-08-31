As Divock Origi’s transfer petition was made, Liverpool sent a transfer reality check.

Liverpool, as I’ve always maintained, requires another attacking player. I believe we are missing out on early goals.

We’ve gone a little stale in the beginning. Last season, Jota came in and spruced things up a bit, but we can’t afford the players you require.

In my opinion, Haaland is a player we need, but we won’t be able to pay him. It would be good if there was anyone else out there. Someone needs to bring in some competition right away.

They don’t look like they did two or three seasons ago, no matter how good they play or how hard they train.

Teams become accustomed to our forwards’ style of play and begin to mark them. They have a plan in place to halt Salah and Mane in particular. They double down on them and show them where they don’t want to go, making things more difficult for them than when they initially arrived and were unknown quantities, despite the fact that they’re still excellent players.

But it’s not going to happen; it’s simply not going to happen. I won’t call us paupers, but we’re the poorest of the top four teams in terms of finances. We’re up against these freeloaders, so we take a different approach.

It is what it is, and we must accept it, but I would be astonished if they signed anyone.

Divock, in my opinion, should leave. I believe he has a year left on his contract, and Liverpool should make every effort to sell him.

However, if he is in a situation where he can go for free, he has the right to do so. When you’re a player, keep in mind that it’s not all about the money.

You don’t want to waste a year of your career sitting on the bench, going on four or five times as a substitute, and getting the occasional game.

It’s only a short life, therefore all you should want to do is play football. It doesn’t matter how much money they get now. They have enough to keep themselves, their children, and their grandkids afloat.

