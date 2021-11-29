As Diogo Jota changes Roberto Firmino at Liverpool, the truth about Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi emerges for the Ballon d’Or.

Southampton made a tactical error and paid the price. It was an excellent result, a very excellent result.

Liverpool performed well within their capabilities, perhaps a 7/10. At most, an 8/10, but we won 4-0, so we can’t really complain. They saved their energy after the game, just like they did against Manchester United and Arsenal.

They didn’t go looking for numbers five, six, or seven. They basically played within themselves to avoid any injuries, and now all eyes are on Wednesday’s Merseyside derby.

Even if they could and should have scored more, it’s nice to see all the strikers vying for the Golden Boot, especially from Trent Alexander-perspective! Arnold’s

They ought to be, because they’re all capable of obtaining it.

Sadio Mane has been unlucky not to score three or four more goals this season, but he has been offside on a handful of times.

Diogo Jota is beginning to link up in the same way that Bobby Firmino does. He’s becoming more involved in the areas where his boss wants him to become more involved.

He dashes into the six-yard box and gets on the end of things where Bobby prefers to sit on the edge of the box, which is something Bobby doesn’t do.

That’s where he finds happiness. He connects up, he goes deep, and once he has the ball, he passes it to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, or whoever he wants.

Then he dashes into the box, which reminds me a lot of what I used to do! I was a box player who would pick up any loose objects in the six-yard box.

That’s one of the things I admire about him. We haven’t had a player like that in a long time, possibly since Michael Owen. Suarez wasn’t only a boxer; he was a complete player. Torres, too, but he’s a professional.

He gets into the tight spots where you want your strikers to be. If he keeps playing, he’ll easily score 20 goals this season.

In January, he’ll be particularly influential, along with Bobby Firmino.

Looking ahead, the manager must ensure that no further injuries occur in January, or the situation may repeat again. “The summary has come to an end.”