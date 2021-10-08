As David Unsworth supervises Everton’s injury recovery, here are five things seen in training.

During the international break, Everton’s players have continued to work hard.

Many Blues players have been called up to represent their country in the coming week, but the majority have remained at Finch Farm.

Rafa Benitez is ready to put those who are still on Merseyside through their paces, despite his focus staying fully on the visit of West Ham United to Goodison Park later this month.

Everton has shared the newest batch of photographs from the training facility in order to keep fans informed about what is going on behind closed doors during this period.

Also, the images have brought up some fascinating points that should be discussed.

In the most recent photographs posted, there was maybe a surprise face amid the first team training session.

Under-23 boss David Unsworth was in attendance and was spotted speaking with Benitez, presumably ahead of the start of training at Finch Farm.

Over the course of the current break, a number of his own players have been called up for international action at various levels.

And, of course, a couple of them have been called up to play for Everton in recent matches, with Lewis Dobbin and Charlie Whitaker both coming off the bench against Manchester United last Saturday.

It’s unknown what Unsworth and Benitez were talking about before training on this occasion, but the former’s presence at the senior session is intriguing.

You can see why the coach would be interested, given his role as Director of Academy and his under-23 responsibilities.

Everton still appears to have some significant injury absences, at least based on the most recent photos.

Before the current international break, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman were both photographed in individual training as they make their way back from separate ailments.

Meanwhile, Richarlison has been posting updates from the gym as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered against Burnley last month.

Fans were hopeful that some, if not all, of the trio would be fit in time for the West Ham encounter, but there didn't appear to be much hope.