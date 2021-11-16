As Curtis Jones’ injury is verified, Liverpool fans send FSG a message: ‘This will definitely backfire.’

Curtis Jones will be sidelined for a lengthy period after suffering an eye injury in first-team training, according to Liverpool.

Jones was forced to miss Atletico Madrid’s Champions League victory and West Ham United’s Premier League loss earlier this month after sustaining injuries in an accident.

There was some anticipation that the kid might be back in action soon, but Liverpool has informed that this is not the case.

“It was a strange accident, and he was really unlucky, but the key thing to remember is that there is no long-term damage, and his vision will not be affected beyond the healing period,” says the doctor “Jim Moxon, Liverpool’s club doctor, told liverpoolfc.com.

“However, the nature of the problem necessitates prudence; we need to give it time to heal, and we can’t push it, so it won’t be a quick recovery.””

This news comes as a big setback for Liverpool ahead of their Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has previously been without Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita in this area, and now has to contend with the 20-year-extended old’s absence.

Many Liverpool fans cautioned in the summer that failing to bolster this position following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum may cost the team dearly if injuries occurred, which could happen shortly.

Some fans were quick to point out that injuries may probably define the club’s season for the second year in a row after hearing about Jones’ “freak” setback.

Despite fears that they may also miss out this weekend, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Sadio Mane were all spotted at first-team team training today, which is a plus for the Reds.