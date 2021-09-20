As Curtis Jones’ choice is known, Harvey Elliott’s reaction to Liverpool’s injury is revealed.

Harvey Elliott is coping “exceptionally well” with the horrific injury that has sidelined his Liverpool career, according to his teammates.

Elliott had surgery last week to correct a fracture dislocation in his left ankle that he sustained in the Reds’ 3-0 Premier League victory against Leeds United earlier this month.

While no timetable for his comeback has been announced, the 18-year-old is anticipated to undergo extensive rehabilitation before returning to action later this season.

And Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders is optimistic that the Reds’ squad’s unity would aid Elliott’s recovery.

“Harvey is Harvey, a young boy, and I have to say, he handles with it outstandingly,” Lijnders stated on Monday.

“If you look at our roster, you’ll notice that we have a lot of people who have had long-term injuries, but not necessarily identical injuries.

“You can see that our group is a real family because of how they reacted when it happened – Naby was crying close to the pitch, Curtis was upset.

“You see how much it meant to all of us, not just from a football perspective, but from the perspective of a young guy (who) was in such a terrific place at the time, and we lost one of our better midfielders.

“He handles it pretty well, and we have a really good structure in place with our medical department, with all the guys in the area, and we try to help him as much as we can in these early stages,” says the doctor.

“With a long-term injury, each day is a success – the minor victories, one by one, and that’s what he’s working on.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara, and Neco Williams are among the Liverpool players who will miss Tuesday’s Carabao Cup third round clash against Norwich City.

Curtis Jones, on the other hand, is set to make his 50th appearance for the Reds, while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also set to start.

And Lijnders believes that a long run in the competition will help – Liverpool has reached the quarter-finals in three of the previous six seasons under Jurgen Klopp. “The summary has come to an end.”