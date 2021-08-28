As Cristiano Ronaldo’s move divides fans, Liverpool learns Champions League matches.

Liverpool has been given the opportunity to play AC Milan in their first game at Anfield, as a reward for their excellent work in qualifying for the Champions League last season.

The two sides have only met twice before, both in Champions League finals, but Jurgen Klopp’s side will begin their group stage campaign next month with the high-profile match.

Following back-to-back away visits to Porto and Atletico Madrid, the Reds will play two more home games before finishing matchday six with a return match at the San Siro in Milan.

After the draw, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp commented, “I laughed pretty loud because it’s a tough group definitely.”

“It’s the Champions League, so it is, and you have to play the top clubs in Europe, and some of them are in our group!”

“We’ve already played against Porto, I don’t know how many times, so they’ll be expecting us. We have a bit of an open bill with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, which is obviously a historical match. So, I believe our supporters should be excited about it – we certainly are.”

There was a split among Liverpool fans when Cristiano Ronaldo completed his surprise return to Manchester United.

Some Reds fans believed that by signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Manchester United had acquired the goalscorer who might propel them into the title race.

Others, however, feared that the 36-year-return old’s would make the team unduly reliant on an aging forward, while also diverting attention away from other parts of the pitch where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to improve.

The discussion over Ronaldo arises in the context of Liverpool’s decision to strengthen from within this summer, with lone newcomer Ibrahima Konate and the ever-improving Harvey Elliott bolstering Jurgen Klopp’s side.

