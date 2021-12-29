As Covid spreads over the world, the WHO warns of a’very high’ Omicron risk.

The WHO cautioned on Wednesday that Omicron still offers a “very high” risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems, as the highly transmissible coronavirus type spurred record outbreaks in numerous countries.

In the last week, the number of cases has increased by 11% worldwide, prompting governments from China to Germany and France to strike a tough balance between anti-virus regulations and the need to keep businesses and societies open.

Omicron had become the prevalent strain in the Netherlands and Switzerland, and while some research suggested it caused milder Covid-19, the World Health Organization advised caution.

In its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update, the UN health agency stated, “The overall risk connected to the new variety of concern Omicron remains very high.”

“With a doubling period of two to three days, the Omicron variation has a growth advantage over the Delta version, according to consistent evidence.”

Early data from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Denmark — which now has the world’s highest prevalence of infection per person — revealed that Omicron had a lower risk of hospitalization than Delta, according to the WHO.

However, it was noted that further information was required to fully comprehend Omicron’s severity.

Despite these findings, WHO Europe’s Covid Incident Manager Catherine Smallwood cautioned that Omicron’s rapid development “could still result in high numbers of hospitalizations, particularly among unvaccinated groups, and cause severe disruption to health systems and other key services.”

Europe was once again a center for the pandemic, which is estimated to have killed over 5.4 million people worldwide.

On Tuesday, France, the United Kingdom, Greece, and Portugal all reported daily case numbers that were all new highs. Over the course of 24 hours, about 180,000 infections were reported in France.

To stem the tide, many African countries have reinstated limitations, which have had severe economic and social implications.

For the second year in a succession, Germany’s largest economy imposed contact limits as the New Year approached, closing nightclubs and forcing sporting matches behind closed doors.

It also restricted private meetings to a maximum of 10 vaccinated people — or two houses with any unvaccinated individuals present.

Finland announced on Tuesday that unvaccinated foreign visitors will be denied entry. Exemptions will be granted only to residents, critical personnel, and diplomats.

From Tuesday, the Nordic country, like Sweden, began demanding negative testing for entering non-resident visitors, a day after Denmark did the same.

However, the Belgian government’s efforts to impose additional limitations were stymied when a judge ordered the closure of entertainment establishments to be suspended.

