As Covid rages in a Russian hospital, there are pleas and regrets.

Yevgeny Ryabov has been watching coronavirus patients pass through the doors of his hospital in central Moscow for over two years. Most people haven’t been vaccinated in a long time.

The Covid-ward coordinator watches as the virus wreaks havoc on their bodies, and he repeatedly hears the dying express remorse for not obtaining the vaccine.

“They always make some excuse,” Ryabov recalls, “like they intended to do it tomorrow.” “Unfortunately, tomorrow came today,” says the narrator. The ill keep showing up.

On his way home, Ryabov sees Russia’s largest city and the epicenter of the country’s outbreak act normally, with clubs, restaurants, and theaters open as usual.

“It’s terrible because you’re working for them and you see people without masks, people having fun — both old and young — and it’s upsetting because you’re driving.” He says, “Unfortunately, they don’t comprehend.”

“I want to scream in those circumstances,” says the 54-year-old, who lost five coworkers to the illness before a vaccination was developed.

While the pandemic is subsiding in many Western nations, the situation in Russia is worse than ever, with authorities reporting that the virus has spread at its fastest rate yet among a population that is just 35% completely vaccinated.

Russia established its sixth record in seven days for coronavirus deaths over 24 hours as Ryabov spoke to AFP at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Medicine’s hospital on Wednesday morning.

By the afternoon, Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared a statewide week-long paid holiday beginning October 30 to combat illnesses, urging Russians to show “responsibility” by getting one of the country’s many free vaccinations.

However, there are no actual pandemic limits in place, and with more than a week until the holiday — a precaution that experts have deemed ineffectual — coronavirus patients will continue to flood Moscow’s hospitals.

Doctors at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Medicine said they were holding up well, but urged the two-thirds of Russians who had not yet received the vaccine to do so.

“We already need to vaccinate to overcome this sickness,” said Alexander Shakotko, the hospital’s intensive care unit director (ICU). “We need to be more socially responsible.” Portraits of the 20th century Russian priest Saint John of Shanghai and San Francisco, also known as Saint John the Wonderworker, keep an eye on the sick treated in his ward.

Some of the patients have claimed to have witnessed miracles.

