As contract talks continue, Mohamed Salah offers a message to Liverpool fans.

After continuing his fantastic start to the season against Crystal Palace, Mohamed Salah issued a message to Liverpool fans.

Salah scored the opening goal in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Palace at Anfield, putting him on the verge of reaching yet another goal-scoring milestone.

With his first-half goal, he has now scored 101 Premier League goals for Liverpool, having passed the 100-goal mark against Leeds United last weekend.

The Egyptian has now scored five goals in six games in all competitions this season, and he thanked Liverpool fans on social media after the game.

“You, the fans, keep me going,” he wrote. You offer me more power than you could ever realize.”

Salah’s remark comes as his representatives attempt to negotiate a new contract with Liverpool.

Salah’s representatives and the club are reportedly in talks, according to The Washington Newsday. Salah is in the final two years of his current contract, which he signed in 2018.

Salah has continued to make an impressive contribution since joining Liverpool for £43.9 million from Roma in the summer of 2017.

On Friday, Jurgen Klopp said of the talks, “There’s nothing really to say, especially from me because I’m not participating.”

“The only thing I’m actually interested in is how Mo looks right now, how smart and committed he is, and that’s just right.

“He appears to be in great shape. “I’m at a loss for words.”