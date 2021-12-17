As clubs compete for his signing, Liverpool ‘welcome Canadian teen to training.’

According to The Washington Newsday, Canadian sensation Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has been practicing with Liverpool as teams vie for his signing.

The 17-year-old right winger is a promising young talent who is presently creating a name for himself in Major League Soccer with Toronto FC.

Marshall-Rutty, who joined the American club at the age of 15, signed a first-team deal in January 2020 and made his debut as a substitute later that year, becoming the team’s youngest-ever player.

In the 2021 MLS season, he made 11 appearances and is currently likely to tour a number of clubs during the off-season.

This week, the child has already been seen training with Arsenal.

Anfield sources, on the other hand, did not deny that they were looking into him as well.

Liverpool may have to wait a while if they want to sign Marshall-Rutty because Premier League and EFL clubs are no longer allowed to recruit abroad players until they turn 18.

After the likes of Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies and Lille striker Jonathan David, the sought-after youth could become the next Canadian star to establish a name for himself.

Marshall-Rutty was called up to the senior national squad for the first time in January, but has yet to make his debut.

According to MLS Soccer, the teen has been practicing with Liverpool and that “European interest in the wonderkid is widespread, particularly from UEFA Champions League clubs,” according to a recent report.