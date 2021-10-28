As China stumbles, Taiwan goes on a charm offensive in Europe.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have been high, just as a Taiwanese team travels to Central and Eastern Europe to strengthen commercial connections in an area that is also being pursued by Chinese businessmen.

On a trip of Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania, a 66-member group signed 18 memorandums of cooperation in the three countries.

Taiwan’s charm offensive in the region, which was once ruled by Soviet-led Communism, has focused on economic innovation, research and development, space technology, and internet security.

China is enraged by the trip, which comes after Lithuania’s decision earlier this year to withdraw from the 17+1 cooperation forum of China and regional states and then allow the establishment of a Taiwan representative office.

“Since the liberation of the entire region from Soviet communism, the political elite of several nations in the region (has) been in communication with Taiwan,” said Vilnius University scholar Konstantinas Andrijauskas.

He went on to say that in the region’s “geopolitical struggle,” Taiwanese investment was more dependable and independent of political will.

China is a more wealthy investor, but its issue is that it “wants to invest in sectors that are considered critical for national security in most NATO nations,” according to Andrijauskas.

China’s investment pledges have also hit snags throughout the region due to slow delivery.

During the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Prague in 2016, his ally, Czech President Milos Zeman, promised huge Chinese investment in his country.

“They promised a lot and delivered a lot less,” the Czech Confederation of Industry’s Lukas Martin remarked.

“Chinese investment focuses on non-industrial categories, such as sports teams and real estate, which results in fewer jobs and additional value,” he told AFP.

The Slavia Prague football club, the Medea Group media organization, the engineering firm ZDAS, and various buildings in Prague, as well as the Changhong consumer electronics manufacturer, are all owned by Chinese corporations.

Taiwan, on the other hand, has focused on industry, notably electronics with its Foxconn plants, and has created jobs.

Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, talked in Slovakia on Tuesday on the potential for cooperation in the automobile industry, which is the backbone of the country’s economy.

According to Martin, CzechInvest, the Czech government’s investment agency, has handled around the same number of investment projects by Taiwanese and Chinese enterprises — around 30 for each by 2019.

"However, Taiwan's investment has created around eight times more jobs and has a value that is about 60% more than China's investment," he added, adding that Taiwanese plants have also made money.