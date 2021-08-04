As China restricts travel, the WHO calls for a moratorium on booster shots.

China increased international travel restrictions after recording its largest number of illnesses in months, while Tokyo reported the first cluster of the Olympic Games on Wednesday, prompting the WHO to urge for a ban on Covid-19 vaccination booster doses.

Stopping booster doses until at least the end of September, according to the World Health Organization, would assist to alleviate the huge disparities in dose distribution between affluent and poor countries.

The action, according to World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, will help achieve the objective of allowing “at least 10% of the population of any nation to get vaccinated.”

According to an AFP analysis of official data, the coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,247,231 individuals globally since it first emerged in late 2019.

With 614,295 deaths, the United States is the worst-affected country, followed by Brazil (558,432) and India (425,757).

Despite an increase in cases in Japan, the Olympic Games carried on as planned, with all 12 members of the Greek artistic swimming team being placed in isolation after five of them tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya, the team has withdrawn from the remaining competition, and the seven members who have so far tested negative have decided to go to a facility for “close contacts” of positive patients.

“We wish them a speedy recovery,” Takaya added, noting that this was the first “cluster” detected at the Olympics.

So far, 322 positive viral cases have been identified among Tokyo 2020’s “stakeholders,” who include athletes, officials, and the media. The majority of the good cases have included Japanese residents who work as employees or contractors in the United States.

People’s movement is becoming more restricted both within China and beyond its borders, with localized transportation closures and stay-at-home orders in some cities.

In “non-essential and non-emergency” circumstances, China’s immigration ministry announced on Wednesday that it will suspend issuing standard passports and other documents required for exiting the country.

The authorities, on the other hand, have refrained from imposing a blanket ban on international travel.

Those who “have serious necessities for studying overseas, employment, and business,” according Chinese immigration official Liu Haitao, will still have their documents issued after verification.

China had previously boasted of its success in suffocating Covid-19, with strict border restrictions and early-stage lockdowns, but large testing operations have revealed Delta variant infections across the country.

With roughly 500 domestic cases, the current outbreak threatens to ruin the country’s economic recovery and return to regular life. Brief News from Washington Newsday.