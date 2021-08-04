As China restricts travel, the US rejects a call for a Covid booster jab moratorium.

On Wednesday, the US rejected a UN health agency request for a halt on Covid-19 vaccine booster doses, while China increased travel restrictions after recording the greatest number of cases in six months.

Stopping booster shots until at least the end of September, according to the World Health Organization, will help reduce the disparity in dose distribution between rich and poor countries and aid in the fight against a pandemic that has killed more than 4.2 million people worldwide.

“We cannot accept countries that have already used up the majority of the global vaccination supply utilizing even more while the world’s most vulnerable people go unprotected,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.

However, the suggestion was quickly rejected by Washington.

“We clearly believe it’s a false choice, and we can do both,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, noting that the US had contributed the most dosages of any country.

“We also have enough vaccine supplies in this country to ensure that every American has access to a vaccine,” she continued.

According to the WHO, the ban will help achieve the objective of vaccinating at least 10% of the population of each nation by the end of September.

According to an AFP count, at least 4.27 billion doses have been provided globally thus far.

The World Bank classifies high-income countries as having 101 doses per 100 persons injected, whereas the 29 lowest-income countries have only 1.7 doses per 100 people.

Vaccinated extensively Last month, Israel began administering a booster shot to over-60s, while Germany announced on Tuesday that third doses will be available in September.

However, WHO vaccines chief Kate O’Brien stated that there is still no conclusive evidence that booster doses are required.

Despite an increase in cases in Japan, the Olympic Games carried on as planned, with all 12 members of the Greek artistic swimming team being placed in isolation after five of them tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya, the team has withdrawn from the remaining competition, and the seven members who have so far tested negative have decided to go to a facility for “close contacts” of positive patients.

“We wish them a speedy recovery,” Takaya added, noting that this was the first “cluster” detected at the Olympics.

China, which had previously boasted of its success in eradicating Covid-19 after it first appeared there in December 2019, has discovered Delta variant cases across the country as a result of widespread testing programs. Brief News from Washington Newsday.