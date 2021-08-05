As China restricts travel, the US is making plans to reopen to fully vaccinated foreigners.

The United States, which closed its borders to much of the world as the pandemic spread, said Wednesday that it planned to allow properly vaccinated visitors back in eventually, while China reinforced international travel restrictions in the face of rising infection statistics.

The two countries’ travel-related steps come as the fast-spreading Delta variety cuts a deadly swath across the globe, disrupting not just international travel but also the summer tourist season in the northern hemisphere.

Recognizing the importance of international travel, a White House official stated in a statement that the US administration wants to reopen to international travelers in a “safe and sustainable manner,” though no timeline was given.

The reopening would entail the creation of “a phased strategy that, over time, will imply that foreign nationals going to the United States – from all nations – must be completely vaccinated,” according to the official.

Meanwhile, widespread testing operations have revealed Delta variant infections in China, which had previously boasted of its success in crushing Covid-19 after it first arose there in December 2019.

Local governments have tested entire cities and quarantined millions, with official numbers released on Wednesday showing 71 new cases, the highest number since January.

In “non-essential and non-emergency” circumstances, China’s immigration office declared it will suspend issuing standard passports and other documents required for exiting the country.

The authorities, on the other hand, have refrained from imposing a blanket ban on international travel.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that delaying booster shots until at least the end of September will assist to alleviate the significant disparities in dose distribution between affluent and poor countries. They said that this will aid in the fight against a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 4.25 million people globally.

“We cannot accept countries that have already used up the majority of the global vaccination supply utilizing even more while the world’s most vulnerable people go unprotected,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.

The concept was quickly rejected by Washington.

“We clearly believe it’s a false choice, and we can do both,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, noting that the US had contributed the most dosages of any country.

According to the WHO, the ban will help achieve the objective of vaccinating at least 10% of the population of each nation by the end of September.

According to an AFP count, at least 4.27 billion doses have been provided globally thus far.

