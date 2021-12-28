As China and Europe impose more curbs, the WHO warns of Omicron Overload.

Even though early research suggest it causes milder sickness, the WHO warned Tuesday that the Omicron coronavirus variety might overwhelm healthcare systems, as China and Germany reinstated severe restrictions to prevent fresh infection outbreaks.

Hundreds of thousands more people have been placed under house arrest in China, while infections have reached new highs in a number of US states and European countries.

Surges of Covid-19 have caused chaos around the world, with many countries attempting to strike a balance between economically painful regulations and preventing the virus’s spread.

To reduce interruption, the US has cut the time spent in isolation for asymptomatic patients in half, while France has mandated that staff work from home at least three days a week.

For the second year in a row, contact limits were in place in Germany as the European Union’s largest economy closed nightclubs and forced sports competitions behind closed doors.

Despite the fact that the outbreak is significantly less than in other global viral hotspots, China has maintained its “zero Covid” policy, issuing stay-at-home orders in several regions of Yan’an.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the area were among the 13 million people in Xi’an who were ordered to stay at home for the sixth day as China battled its highest daily case counts in 21 months.

“I’m about to starve to death,” one Xi’an resident commented on the Weibo network, which is similar to Twitter.

“I don’t have any food, my housing complex won’t allow me leave, and I’m going to run out of instant noodles… please help!”

Many Xi’an residents have expressed their dissatisfaction with the restrictions, which include a ban on driving and the restriction of only one member of a home going outside for groceries every three days.

This is China’s most comprehensive shutdown since the similar-sized city of Wuhan was cut off from the rest of the world in the early days of the pandemic.

The highly transmissible Omicron variety has fueled the outbreaks in numerous nations.

Even while preliminary studies suggest that Omicron could lead to a milder illness, the WHO warns against complacency.

“Even if combined with a slightly milder disease, a rapid growth of Omicron… will still result in large numbers of hospitalizations, particularly among unvaccinated groups, and cause widespread disruption to health systems and other critical services,” warned WHO Europe’s Covid Incident Manager Catherine Smallwood.

To stem the tide, European countries reintroduced restrictions, which had severe economic and social implications.

With infection levels at an all-time high, France decided to call it a day. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.