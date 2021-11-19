As Chelsea grind out a win, PSG qualify for the quarter-finals.

On Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Madrid 2-0 to go to the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals, while Chelsea beat Servette thanks to a second-half goal from Sam Kerr.

PSG scored a welcome win due to goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sakina Karchaoui after being shaken by a mysterious attack on France international Kheira Hamraoui and a crushing 6-1 loss to domestic championship rivals Lyon.

After a fourth consecutive win, the French champions, who have finished second twice in Europe, clinched first place in Group B with two games remaining. They’ve scored 13 goals without being matched.

Madrid are still on track to qualify, but they are now only two points ahead of Kharkiv, who beat Breidablik 2-0 in Iceland.

Chelsea, last season’s lost finalists, were held at bay by Swiss side Servette for more than an hour at Kingsmeadow before Australian star Kerr broke the deadlock.

Just over a week after thrashing the same opponents 7-0 in Switzerland, it was enough to give the Blues a 1-0 triumph.

Unbeaten Chelsea leads Juventus by three points at the top of Group A following the Italians’ 2-0 victory over two-time defending champions Wolfsburg in Germany.

Early in the second half, Kathrin-Julia Hendrich scored an own goal to give Juventus the lead, before Andrea Staskova sealed the victory in stoppage time.