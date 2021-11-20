As Chelsea and Liverpool cruise, Watford inflict more misery on Manchester United.

After a 4-1 hammering at Watford on Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job as Manchester United manager, while Chelsea cruised to win at Leicester to extend their Premier League lead to four points.

Liverpool moved up to second place after easily ending Arsenal’s 10-match undefeated run with a 4-0 victory at Anfield, while former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard got off to a winning start as Aston Villa manager with a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Despite only winning one of his last seven Premier League games, Solskjaer has kept his job despite falling to seventh place, 12 points behind the leaders.

Despite heavy pressure to replace Solskjaer in recent weeks, United’s management has stayed loyal to him.

But their resolve appears to have been broken by yet another poor performance, with reports suggesting Solskjaer’s three-year reign will come to an end at a board meeting on Saturday evening.

Watford could even afford to miss two early penalties after David de Gea saved Ismaila Sarr’s penalty and Kiko Femenia’s follow-up from the first was ruled out for encroachment.

Before halftime, Joshua King and Sarr scored to give the Hornets a deserved 2-0 lead.

Solskjaer responded by bringing on Donny Van de Beek at halftime, and his decision not to give the Dutchman more chances will be questioned as he had an immediate impact by turning home Cristiano Ronaldo’s cross.

However, skipper Harry Maguire’s wretched season was dealt another blow when he was sent off for a second bookable offence just as the visitors were gaining momentum.

In stoppage time, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis added salt to United’s wounds.

“Sometimes you have to say ‘Sorry,'” Solskjaer said at full-time, holding his palms out in apology to the away fans. “I sympathize with the supporters and share their feelings.” The gap between United and the title contenders was exposed by Chelsea and Liverpool’s outstanding performances.

Chelsea threw Leicester under the bus with an early goal from Antonio Rudiger at the King Power Stadium, before N’Golo Kante returned to punish his former club with a stunning run and finish from the edge of the box.

The European champions’ 3-0 success was capped off by a fantastic all-around performance from substitute Christian Pulisic, who also had two goals called out for offside.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel stated, “It’s a good away game, a fantastic outcome.”

"We knew we had to be strong from the beginning to the end." This is the case.