As Chantelle Boye-16-year Hlorkah’s stint with Everton Women comes to an end, Willie Kirk pays tribute to her.

After 16 years with Everton, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah will leave when her contract expires later this month.

Boye-Hlorkah departs as one of Everton’s longest-serving players, having began her Blues career at under-10 level and made her senior debut in 2013 aged 17.

The forward has five goals in 47 Women’s Super League appearances and has also captained her side on a number of occasions.

She also survived three knee ligament injuries during her stint at the club to become a key figure in the team’s comeback to the women’s top division.

“Chantelle has been a significant part of my time here so far, and I want to thank her and wish her all the best for the future,” said Willie Kirk, her boss.

“I really enjoyed working with her and getting to know her as a person. She is a true Blue, and it was clear to see how much the Club meant to her every day in training.

“I’m sure she’ll want to come back to the Club and finish up some unfinished business.”

Boye-Hlorkah, who was born in Liverpool, helped the Blues reach two FA Cup finals during her stint with the club, and she thanked the club, her teammates, and the supporters on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve been trying to find the perfect words to express my feelings for this club and I can’t seem to find a way to say what this club truly means to me.

“We have been through so many different highs and lows together but never parted until now. It’s only right I thank everyone who has been part of my time at this club.

“I’ll always have a soft spot in my heart for Everton. Thank you for being the beginning of an incredible adventure.”

Boye-teammates Hlorkah’s also paid tribute to the Everton veteran on social media.

