As cases of COVID among Tokyo Olympics athletes rise, a Team USA gymnast has been diagnosed.

While staying at her training camp just outside of Tokyo, a female gymnast representing Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics tested positive for COVID-19.

The young gymnast, who has not been publicly identified, tested positive for COVID-19 while practicing for the tournament in Narita, roughly 35 miles east of Tokyo, according to city officials.

According to NBC News, another member of Team USA’s gymnastics squad has been placed on alert following the positive test after being identified as a close contact.

The athletes arrived in Japan on Thursday but did not go to Tokyo, preferring to spend their time at their travel lodgings and training facilities outside of the capital.

The Tokyo Olympics have sparked controversy in recent weeks, with a recent poll conducted by an Asahi newspaper finding that 68 percent of people have worries about the organizers’ ability to control COVID-19 infection amid the surge of athletes.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.