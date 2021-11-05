As cases fall, the Philippines relaxes covid curbs in Manila.

As virus instances dropped, the Philippines loosened limits on national obsessions like karaoke and basketball in the capital Manila and reopened universities in the 13-million-strong metropolis.

Officials declared that all limitations on the movement of young people under the age of 18 had been abolished in the capital, and that primary schools may resume soon, pending President Rodrigo Duterte’s consent.

At a press conference, Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque said, “This is fantastic news and one that has been widely awaited.”

Severe lockdowns include curfews, restrictions on indoor entertainment, and bans on contact sports, all aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, which has infected 2.8 million people and killed 44,000 in the Southeast Asian nation.

Officials attributed the slowing in the virus’s spread to increased vaccination coverage, which had taxed health facilities between April and October due to the assault of the highly dangerous Delta variety.

Cases have dropped from a peak of 2,000 cases per day in Manila last month “to an average of just 493 cases per day,” according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The new limits are in effect until November 21, although officials have stated that they may be extended if the number of new cases and hospital admission rates continue to decline.

Starting this month, minors were only allowed to leave their families to “get vital goods and services.”

For the first time since the Philippines imposed lockdowns early last year, contact sports such as basketball, the national sport, karaoke bars, and amusement park operations were permitted.

If Duterte gives his assent, Roque says metropolitan Manila universities will reopen at 50% full, and “face-to-face” instruction in grade schools might resume for the first time since March 2020.