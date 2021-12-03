As Carrick walks away, Ronaldo scores his 800th career goal, kicking off Man United’s comeback.

Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed 800 goals for club and country with a double in a 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday, allowing Michael Carrick to leave Manchester United with a win.

Carrick was in charge for the final time as caretaker manager, with new interim boss Ralf Rangnick watching from the stands. Rangnick declared after the game that he will depart the club rather than return to coaching.

Former United midfielder Michael Carrick was a member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff and was chastised by former colleague Paul Scholes for staying at the club after the Norwegian was fired.

“It’s all my decision,” Carrick stated. “I felt that was the right thing to do for the club and Ralf, and I’m satisfied with that.”

“We were in a position where we had a responsibility to finish these games.” Rangnick will take over with United just three points behind the Premier League top four and an exciting run of fixtures coming up over the winter period.

After advancing to the Champions League final 16 and a creditable 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Chelsea, Carrick’s term as caretaker came to an end with victory.

In the first match at Old Trafford after Solskjaer’s dismissal, United fans honored him with a banner.

However, as the game began, nothing appeared to have changed from the latter days of his rule, as United began in the same manner as their humiliating home losses to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Within the first two minutes, the visitors had chances through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ben White.

Arsenal took the lead after 13 minutes in an unusual manner.

Emile Smith Rowe’s shot deflected into an open net, with David De Gea down injured after being tackled by his own player Fred.

Martin Atkinson, the referee, blew the whistle to stop play, but only after the ball had crossed the goal line, therefore the goal had to stand.

In a show of fairness, Arsenal players turned down United’s plea to stand aside and enable them to equalize.

However, a minute before halftime, they did so on their own own when Jadon Sancho and Fred combined to set up Fernandes for his first goal since September.

Carrick sat Ronaldo on the bench at the Washington Newsday Brief News.