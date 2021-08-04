As Brown vies to become the youngest Olympic champion, McLaughlin lights up the Tokyo track.

On Wednesday, Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record to win the women’s 400m hurdles gold, while skateboarder Sky Brown remained on course to become the youngest Olympic champion in history.

After another great fight between the two dominant American hurdlers, McLaughlin won gold in 51.46 seconds under the scorching Tokyo sun, with world champion and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad taking silver in 51.58 seconds.

Muhammad got off to a fast start in the lane outside her colleague and opponent, but McLaughlin came back to win with a late burst of pace.

McLaughlin’s blistering performance beat her previous world record of 51.90 seconds established at the US trials in Oregon in June.

Muhammad, 31, also came close to breaking the previous world record, with bronze medalist Femke Bol of the Netherlands finishing just outside the 52-second mark.

It came a day after an intense duel in the men’s 400m hurdles between Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin, which finished with Warholm of Norway winning in another world record time.

“What a fantastic race,” McLaughlin added. “I’m simply grateful to be out here representing my country and enjoying that incredible race.

“I saw Dalilah ahead of me, one step ahead of me. I just thought to myself, “Run your race.” The race doesn’t actually begin until the seventh hurdle. “All I wanted to do was go out there and give it my all.”

Damian Warner of Canada leads after three events in the men’s decathlon, while reigning champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium leads after two events in the heptathlon, with British world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson in third.

In the evening session, Noah Lyles, a pre-Games favorite, will compete in a keenly anticipated men’s 200m final against thrilling 17-year-old US teammate Erriyon Knighton and Rio 2016 silver medalist Andre de Grasse.

De Grasse, a Canadian, set a national record of 19.73 seconds in the semi-finals, finishing 0.1 second faster than Kenneth Bednarek, another American.

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica made history on Tuesday by winning the 200m to complete the first women’s Olympic sprint “double-double” after winning the 100m the day before.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands will seek to complete an unprecedented trifecta by competing in the 1500m semi-finals two days after winning the 5,000m.

Brown, a 13-year-old British skateboarder, is aiming to become the youngest ever Olympic gold medalist outside of athletics.

Brown was perfect in all three runs of her heat to get a high score of 57.40, putting her in second place in the final behind 15-year-old Japanese Misugu Okamoto (58.51). Brief News from Washington Newsday.