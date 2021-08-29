As Brighton is given a reality check, Graham Potter makes a ‘quality’ Everton admission.

Everton were a step up in quality for Graham Potter’s team as they triumphed 2-0 against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Demarai Gray’s first-half goal was added to by Dominic Calvert-second-half Lewin’s penalty, giving Rafa Benitez’s side a crucial three points.

The Blues are currently unbeaten in all competitions under their new manager, with seven points from a possible nine in their first three Premier League games.

Brighton had won both of their previous league games this season, and they came into this match with a lot of confidence.

Potter, on the other hand, admitted that this was a step up in class for his team.

“I think we played against a good opponent, you have to give them credit as well,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“We didn’t quite reach our usual level of performance. We weren’t horrible, I simply didn’t think we were that good.

“It’s difficult to take points against Premier League sides, especially excellent ones, when you’re not at that level. Everton were excellent today, in my opinion.

“I think Everton were a step up in quality, and we didn’t play our best, but there are always two teams on the pitch, so that helps.

“I believe it was a combination of both. Everton played well, they accomplished what they needed to do.”