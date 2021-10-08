As Brazil’s international team stance is confirmed, Liverpool loses Alisson Becker and Fabinho.

Alisson Becker and Fabinho are very certain to miss Liverpool’s Premier League match against Watford a week from Saturday.

The Reds failed in their request to have the game’s kick-off time shifted owing to Brazil’s match against Uruguay, as reported by The Washington Newsday earlier this week.

Liverpool requested that the match, which was originally scheduled for 12.30 p.m., be moved to 7.45 p.m. in order for both players to be available.

The pair are among a number of Premier League players who have been called up to the Brazil national team for their upcoming World Cup triple-header.

The final game of that triple-header, though, against Uruguay, is not until the early hours of Friday, October 15 – less than 36 hours before the meeting at Vicarage Road.

Premier League clubs had hoped that their stars may be withdrawn from squads early so that they could return to their club sides for top-flight fixtures.

But, according to Tite, allowing the Premier League players to leave the camp early was never an option they were willing to explore.

“There was never that chance,” he remarked (of them returning to England early). For the three games, they were called up.” Following an arrangement with the government, both Brazilians will be subjected to a tailored 10-day quarantine upon their return to the UK.

Players who have visited red-list nations are allowed to train and play in matches as long as they are properly vaccinated, which Alisson and Fabinho are.

With Senegal and Greece both due to play slides located in red-list countries, Sadio Mane and Kostas Tsimikas will have to quarantine following the international break.