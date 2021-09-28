As Barcelona prepares to face Benfica, Koeman asks for more time.

Although Ronald Koeman’s destiny as Barcelona coach may already be determined, the results of the next two games, beginning on Wednesday with Benfica in the Champions League, could buy him some time.

Three games without a win and a press conference in which Koeman canceled questions and begged support felt more like the penultimate week of a precarious term.

Gerard Pique played up front in a goalless draw away at Cadiz, and while the club captain called for calm after the game, he also refused to defend his coach.

“For many years, the club has been on the crest of a wave, and we are not used to this,” Pique stated. “We must all make an effort to provide stability. We have the option to whine or to push in the correct path. Let’s not look for conflict because it serves no one.”

In one breath, Koeman seemed to disregard Barcelona’s possession mantra and criticize his players after the draw with Granada. “What are you expected to do if you look at our team? “Do you want to play tiki-taki?” Koeman was referring to tiki-taka, the name given to the style of play popularized by Pep Guardiola.

However, a 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday has boosted the mood, at least temporarily, ahead of a week that will be used to determine whether Koeman remains in charge after the international break.

After meeting Benfica, with the pressure on in Group E after the initial loss to Bayern Munich, Barcelona travels to Atletico Madrid, the defending La Liga champions, who are also off to a shaky start.

Even at this early stage, a loss in either game would be a devastating blow to Barca’s chances in both competitions, and might persuade the board that change is required.

Even if it looks evident that Koeman is not the club president Joan Laporta’s long-term choice, a stronger mix of results could provide him some breathing room.

Laporta would benefit from a period of stability, since he needs time to not only choose a replacement, but also persuade them to join a club mired in debt to the tune of over a billion euros and unable to make substantial additions for at least another year.

While the two-week international break may appear to be the best time to make a change, a new coach would then be thrust into three games against the opposition. Brief News from Washington Newsday.