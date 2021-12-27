As Barcelona grows ‘desperate,’ Philippe Coutinho makes a ‘toilet of rubbish’ transfer claim.

Barcelona is reportedly ‘desperately’ looking for a new club for its record acquisition Philippe Coutinho, according to reports in the Spanish media.

When the Catalan giants purchased the Brazilian from Liverpool in January 2018, he became their most expensive player ever, but it hasn’t worked out for him in Spain.

Coutinho’s problems at Barcelona have continued, and the club is now reportedly ‘desperate’ to send him on in order to free up some salary after spending the 2019/20 season on loan in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

After Barcelona threw the money invested on the move ‘down the toilet of foolishness,’ the situation was described as ‘hopeless’ by Spanish publication Sport (as relayed by Sport Witness).

Coutinho has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks, with Everton, Newcastle United, and Arsenal among those rumored to be interested in signing him.

So far this season, the 29-year-old has only made 12 La Liga games and has only two goals in all competitions.

Despite striking a deal to recruit Ferran Torres for a rumoured £55 million from Manchester City, Barcelona’s dire financial condition has forced them to sell players.

Coutinho’s current contract with Barcelona runs out in the summer of 2023, so the Catalan club should be able to recuperate some of the £142 million they paid Liverpool almost three years ago.

With the January transfer window approaching, his future could be decided, with a number of clubs reportedly showing interest.

He had a great 2019/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, winning both the Bundesliga and the Champions League. Coutinho made 38 appearances and scored 11 goals in all competitions that season, so a permanent move away from Barcelona could help him get his career back on track.