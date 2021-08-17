As Barcelona continues to suffer as a result of Lionel Messi’s departure, Ilaix Moriba could force Liverpool’s hand.

Following Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain, the Camp Nou fire sale has continued, and Liverpool’s Ilaix Moriba might be the latest beneficiary.

Barca president Joan Laporta has admitted the club is €1.35 billion (£1.15 billion) in debt, and it appears that the legendary Messi, widely regarded as the world’s most gifted footballer, will not be the last big name to leave after extending the Argentinian’s contract would have made the wage bill responsible for 110 percent of revenue, which La Liga deems unacceptable.

With Gini Wijnaldum’s contract at Anfield expiring in the coming months – the Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona before signing a lucrative deal with petrodollar-fueled PSG alongside fellow free agents like Messi, Sergio Ramos, and Gianluigi Donnarumma – Liverpool were linked with Barcelona’s Pedri, who went on to star for Spain at the Euros.

According to rumors, the Reds and Premier League rivals Arsenal have entered the competition to sign Moriba, who has opted to leave Barcelona.

After the new Ilaix Moriba transfer report, Liverpool fans say the same thing: ‘Mixture of Pogba and Yaya.’

The club is reportedly hoping to sell him during the current transfer window, or he will be forced to sit on the bench, although his agents claim he has already had a dozen offers.

Is it possible that one of them is from Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards?

After Wijnaldum’s departure, there is definitely a vacuum in Liverpool’s engine room that needs to be addressed, but the question is whether it will be filled by an in-house option like home-grown hero Curtis Jones or will the Reds have to dip their toe into the transfer market.

Moriba, like all Spanish-based players, has a release clause, but like many others, it is set at a deliberately inflated figure to ward off interest – although potential suitors have called current employers’ bluff in the past, such as Chelsea with Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and PSG famously with Barcelona’s Neymar, but those were positional and overall world record fees respectively.

