As Barcelona coach, Xavi faces the “biggest challenge of his career.”

Before departing Qatar for Spain on Saturday, Xavi Hernandez claimed he is ready for the “greatest challenge of his career,” as the renowned former Barcelona player returns home to take over as coach.

Barca confirmed Xavi’s appointment in the early hours of Saturday morning, and the 41-year-old will be introduced to the supporters at Camp Nou on Monday.

After traveling with his family, agents, and coaching staff, he arrived in Barcelona just before 1 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Xavi had told Spanish journalists at Doha airport, “I’m very thrilled as you can guess, it’s the biggest challenge of my career.” “I’m returning home, and I’m overjoyed.” Xavi has a tough task, with Barcelona being outside of La Liga’s top four, battling to reach the Champions League knockout rounds, and owing more than a billion euros in debt.

“I’ve also been in difficult situations,” Xavi admitted. “It’s not the best time in the club’s history, but I want to express my vision and encourage everyone to work hard and form a team.” Obviously, the first step is to speak with the players to find out how they are doing.” After 767 games for Barcelona, Xavi left in 2015 to join Qatari club Al Sadd, winning eight La Liga crowns and four Champions Leagues among his 25 medals.

“It’s time for you to return home.” “Welcome, Xavi,” Barca tweeted early Saturday morning, as the rest of Spain slept.

“It wasn’t farewell; it was see you later,” it said, alongside a video montage of the player’s 2015 departure.

Barcelona announced in a statement that they had signed a deal with Xavi to replace Ronald Koeman as first-team coach for the remainder of the season and two more seasons.

“It is believed that Xavi Hernandez will arrive in Barcelona this weekend, and that his presentation as the next FC Barcelona first team coach will take place in a public event at Camp Nou on Monday, November 8,” the statement added.

Xavi, known as the “Maquina” (the Machine), is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest players, and there is considerable interest in his potential as a coach following his impact on Pep Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona team.

His passing style was compared to Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning “tiki-taka” club in 2009.

"With his inventive imagination, he helped redefine the art, pinpoint," says one of the greatest midfield maestros of all time.