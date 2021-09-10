As Arteta fights for Arsenal’s survival, Ronaldo makes a comeback for Manchester United.

On Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second appearance for Manchester United, while Arsenal looks to climb out of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Between 2003 and 2009, Ronaldo established himself as a global superstar with United, winning six trophies before joining Real Madrid in a then-world-record transfer.

With five Ballon d’Or championships and five Champions League titles under his belt, the Portuguese superstar returns to Manchester as a 36-year-old with an inexhaustible appetite for goals.

Ronaldo set a new personal record last week by becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in international football. He won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 and in Serie A for Juventus last season.

United, on the other hand, are no longer the all-conquering force he left behind under Alex Ferguson. They face Newcastle on Saturday.

The Red Devils have not truly challenged for the Premier League title since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

However, Ronaldo’s international and now club teammate Bruno Fernandes believes that playing alongside one of the greatest players of all time will excite the entire squad.

“We know the enthusiasm will be palpable,” Fernandes predicted. “Everyone is aware that Cristiano is present.

“Everyone, including the players, is quite confident and glad that he is back.

“We understand what he can offer, and our goal, like Cristiano’s, is to win. We know we’re closer to winning (trophies) with him.”

United are in a group of five teams, two points behind leaders Tottenham, after a promising start with seven points from their first three games.

United is one of five Premier League clubs that will be affected by a ban for Brazilian internationals who have been denied permission to play for their country due to strict coronavirus regulations.

Premier League clubs announced that they will not release players for internationals in nations on the UK’s travel red list, which would have required players to stay in a government-mandated hotel for ten days upon their return.

The Brazilian Football Association (CBF) said it has requested FIFA to enforce regulations that prohibit players from playing for five days following an international break if they have not been released by their clubs.

Fred might miss United’s match against Newcastle and United’s Champions League match against Young Boys on Tuesday.

Liverpool and Manchester City will be hit the hardest, since their first-choice goalkeepers are likely to be unavailable.

Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino are all expected to miss the Reds’ trip to Leeds United, who will be playing themselves. Brief News from Washington Newsday.