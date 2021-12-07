As Arsenal fans chant, Ben Godfrey proves he’s up for the fight against Everton.

Everton came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 thanks to Demarai Gray’s incredible stoppage-time winner, but here are some of the highlights from a thrilling night at Goodison Park.

All eyes were on Ben Godfrey, who shifted across the backline to take the place of Lucas Digne, who was abruptly taken out of the matchday squad despite not being injured.

Digne, who is the club’s lone senior left-back, has a proud pedigree as a current international for World Cup champions France and has previously played for Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, and Barcelona at club level.

As a result, any choice to leave him out could not have been made lightly, however manager Rafa Benitez was tight-lipped when asked about the controversial decision.

While Godfrey still sees himself as a centre-back first and foremost – the position for which he was brought to the club last year – some of his most impressive performances have come as an auxiliary full-back, notably on the left flank, despite being a natural right footer.

He delivers a different kind of weapon to Digne, with huge bursts of speed paired with power, rather than being constrained as some kind of square peg in a round hole.

It was the same story here, as the Yorkshireman put up a rousing display.

Godfrey’s apparent stamp on Takehiro Tomiyasu was overlooked by referee Mike Dean but not by VAR, however Stuart Attwell judged it was not a red card offense.

While it wasn’t a Phil Neville vs. Cristiano Ronaldo-style tipping point, Godfrey’s muscular challenge to emphatically win the 50/50 certainly electrified the home crowd and set the tone for the evening.

You could have been excused for missing the ’27 minutes for 27 years’ fan protest at Goodison Park if you hadn’t known it was going on.

The online virtual world is a perfect example of how social media can exaggerate things to absurd proportions. “The summary has come to an end.”