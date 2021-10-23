As Arsenal defeat Villa, Partey scores his first goal of the season.

On Friday, Thomas Partey scored his first goal for Arsenal as the Gunners beat Aston Villa 3-1 to extend their Premier League unbeaten run to six games.

Partey’s goal in the first half ended his goal drought in his 40th appearance in all competitions since joining from Atletico Madrid a year ago.

Pierre-Emerick Arsenal’s second goal came when Aubameyang converted a rebound after his penalty was saved.

Arsenal ascended to ninth place in the Premier League when Emile Smith Rowe put the game beyond doubt early in the second half.

Arsenal has gradually regained their equilibrium after losing their first three league games.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was under additional pressure after consecutive draws against Brighton and Crystal Palace, but this was a tantalizing glimpse of what they may be under the Spaniard.

“I’m quite proud of the group. This is when we are at our best, when we play with genuine drive, commitment, and a clear understanding of how to attack,” Arteta explained.

“As a team, we’ve become closer.” This is what you get when you play with young players. They require stability. That comes with maturity and experience.

“It needs to happen right now.” They demonstrated that they are capable.” They won’t find many opponents as accommodating as Villa, who appeared shell-shocked after losing 3-2 to Wolves last Saturday after allowing three goals in the closing 10 minutes.

The late goal by Jacob Ramsey was no consolation for a Villa side that had lost three games in a row.

“We were physically overpowered in the first half, but I’m baffled about the penalty,” Villa manager Dean Smith remarked.

“It’s a lower-contact tackle,” says the player. Is it his leg or the ball that he touches first? They were the ones I believed we weren’t going to VAR for.” After kicking out at Gabriel in the first minute, Villa attacker Ollie Watkins was lucky to stay on the field.

Villa’s sole act of resistance came as they were blown away by Arsenal’s relentless assault.

Aubameyang’s daring overhead kick was intercepted by Bukayo Saka, who shot over from a tight angle.

After Villa failed to clear Saka’s free-kick, Partey stabbed against the crossbar.

In the 23rd minute, Arsenal’s unrelenting pressure finally payed off.

With a flicked header that just evaded Emiliano Martinez’s desperation dive, Partey leapt over the flat-footed John McGinn to meet Smith Rowe’s corner.

Arsenal were on fire, and on the stroke of half-time, they extended their lead.

Alexandre Lacazette first dismissed Matt Targett's challenge.