As Antonio Conte ‘closes in’ on the job as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Steven Gerrard and Ronald Koeman are in the running.

Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard, both former Liverpool players, are among those being connected with the vacant Tottenham Hotspur manager’s position.

Spurs revealed this morning that Nuno Espirito Santo has left the club after only four months in command.

The North London team has now lost five of their last seven Premier League games, the most recent of which came at the weekend against Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, and Marcus Rashford scored to relieve the strain on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but it increased the pressure on Nuno.

On Sunday night, reports surfaced that the 47-year-old was about to be fired after conversations between the club’s board.

Spurs acknowledged on Monday morning that they have decided to cut ways with Nuno and his coaching team.

Rodgers and Gerrard are both included in the current Betfair odds as candidates for the post.

Rodgers is the sixth favourite at 14/1 for the job, with former Liverpool captain Gerrard at 25/1 to succeed the former Wolves boss.

Antonio Conte is the 3/10 favorite, with rumors claiming that he is in London for talks about the job.

The top four names in the betting are Ryan Mason, Graham Potter, and Paulo Fonseca.