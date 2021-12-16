As Anthony Gordon’s misgivings were forcefully quashed, what Everton fans did in the Chelsea draw said it all.

The Evertonians in the away end left no mistake about who was their hero on a night of resistance, unity, and a determination to be defeated.

Others shared the accolades for a draw that no one predicted before kick-off, but one man in particular received special recognition.

You look to your experienced players when the chips are down, when your backs are against the wall, and the pressure is mounting, right?

Even while Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, and Ben Godfrey all contributed to the cause – and teenaged Jarrad Branthwaite scored the equalizer (but more on him later) – it was the team’s second-youngest player who took the initiative.

He was taken off with seconds remaining in the 90-minute game, but there was no debate about Anthony Gordon’s ability to play at full pace, at the highest level, any longer.

That apprehension is no longer valid. The real question is how far this young man can go. Evenings like this one say it all.

And there’s no denying the 20-year-pivotal old’s contribution in delivering the best outcome of Rafa Benitez’s Everton tenure to yet.

This, at Stamford Bridge, in the most difficult of circumstances, when we all dreaded a thrashing, may be considered Gordon’s coming of age moment.

From the start, it was evident that was not going to let the Blues lose this game without a fight. He established the standard by which all outfield players were judged.

This was a display by a player with three or four times his degree of experience. Gordon was a genius.

And yeah, it wasn’t just the free-kick he scored for Branthwaite to tie the game, but everything he did. He looked like he belonged not only because of his work rate, attitude, and willingness to get in Chelsea’s faces, but also because of the way he held the ball, the way he stretched the hosts whenever he could.

He does, after all. Everton’s wide alternatives must be strengthened and improved, but the sliding doors moment of Luis Diaz’s absence from Porto must be remembered. “The summary has come to an end.”