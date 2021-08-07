As Ancer, Smith Charge, English Clings to WGC St. Jude Lead

Despite strong bids into second place by Australian Cameron Smith and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, American Harris English held a two-stroke lead after the second round of the WGC St. Jude Invitational on Friday.

English, who is chasing his third championship of the year, followed up a 62 with a five-under-par 65 to finish at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, on 13-under 127 after 54 holes.

English stated, “I’ve been playing extremely solid.” “I feel like my short game is on point when I miss the greens. That’s how I’m putting it. “Right now, everything is falling into place.”

Number ten in the world The Tournament of Champions in January and the Travelers Championship in June were English’s first PGA victories since 2013.

“You have to maintain your foot on the gas pedal,” English advised. “Right now, the scores are pretty low, and you can’t afford to relax.”

Smith and Ancer tied for second place on 129 with 62s each, with the Australian matching the record for fewest putts in a round with 18.

Smith added, “It’s a very cool little title to put next to your name.”

“I was hitting some pretty good golf shots that just went off the green, and I made a few of them. Today I was pretty impressed with the putts.”

Ian Poulter of England and Americans Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler tied for fourth on 130, one stroke behind major winners Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Bryson DeChambeau of the United States.

English, who started on the back nine, had birdies from just inside 35 feet on the par-3 11th hole and from just inside 10 feet on the par-3 14th hole. At the par-5 16th, he dropped his approach seven feet from the cup and made the birdie putt.

English made up for his lone bogey on the second hole with an eagle on the par-5 third, landing his second shot within five feet of the cup and sinking the putt. At the par-3 eighth, he scored a final birdie from nine feet.

“That eagle, that comeback after my lone bogey, I feel like I just shook that bogey off pretty good and continued going,” English said.

Smith started with a birdie and eagled the third, holing a bunker shot from 33 feet, then chipped in from 22 feet to escape dropping a stroke at the par-3 fourth, then holed a 30-foot birdie putt at the fifth and a six-footer at the sixth.

From 23 feet at 12, 17 feet at, the Australian sunk birdie putts.