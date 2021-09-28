As an odd sequence emerges, Sadio Mane might provide Liverpool a Champions League boost.

Sadio Mane’s 2021/22 season has so far been a blast for anyone who appreciates spotting sequences.

After failing to score against Norwich on the opening weekend, the Senegalese forward then completed a brilliant Liverpool move against Burnley in their first home match.

Mane went scoreless in the third game against Chelsea – though Reece James’ left arm played a key role – before scoring with his tenth and final chance at Elland Road.

Liverpool’s number 10 didn’t get enough time to score during a substitute appearance against AC Milan, but he did open the scoring against Crystal Palace to put the Reds on the path to three points.

Mane was given the night off for the League Cup match against Norwich, but he failed to score against Brentford. As a result, his performances this season have alternated between scoring and not scoring, and if you include the final two matches of 2020/21, the streak now stands at nine games.

For the former Southampton player, another series of events dates back even deeper. To find a match in which he had at least one shot on target but didn’t score, you have to travel back 13 outings to a 1-1 tie with Newcastle. Mane has defeated the goalie if he has been able to put him to the test in recent months.

Of then, a goal every other game isn’t exactly a disaster. Following last season’s average of one strike every 232 minutes, this season’s average of one strike per 189 minutes is a step in the right direction.

However, a bit more consistency would be beneficial, and one noteworthy feature of Mane’s 2021 record is that he has yet to score away from Anfield. It’s natural for players to score more often in front of their own fans, but more goals on the road would definitely be great.

If we ignore two goals against an Aston Villa young team in the FA Cup, Mane’s only true away goals this season have come in Liverpool’s two trips to Leeds United.

