As an international comeback is ‘considered,’ Liverpool might lose a fourth player to the AFCON.

After Samuel Eto’o was elected president of Cameroon’s FA, Liverpool defender Joel Matip is allegedly ‘considering’ a return to international football with the country.

Matip hasn’t played for Cameron since 2015, but reports suggest that at the age of 30, he could return to the international stage.

“Liverpool defender Joel Matip is “considering” a comeback to the Cameroon National Team,” according to African Insider.

“Samuel Eto’o’s appointment as FECAFOOT President was surprising, and it has many players-in-exile scratching their heads. Many dual-nationals may experience a resurgence of interest as a result of this.” Former Barcelona and Everton striker Eto’o will serve as president of the Cameroon Football Association for the next four years, and will serve as a figurehead for the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Cameroon in January.

Attempts to increase finance within the sport, as well as the retention of dual-nationals and retired players like Matip, are among Eto’o’s primary policies.

It’s unknown whether the Liverpool centre-back would declare himself available for Cameroon’s forthcoming AFCON campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has already seen Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane, and Guinea’s Naby Keita depart for the event, which runs from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

Matip has been in outstanding form this season, and his partnership with Virgil van Dijk is one of the reasons why the Reds are only one point off the Premier League’s top spot and have advanced to the Champions League’s round of 16 stage.