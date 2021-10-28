As an ex-Reds manager emerges as an option, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stay at Man United.

Manchester United will keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Liverpool star Ian Rush, but a former Reds manager might be in the running.

Following Liverpool’s 5-0 win in the Premier League on Sunday, Solskjaer has been under increasing pressure at Old Trafford.

It was the Reds’ biggest win at their arch rivals’ stadium in more than a century, and it kept their unbeaten start to the season going.

Many thought Solskjaer’s tenure at Man United was coming to an end after Liverpool’s victory, but he is still in control at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer will remain in charge for the time being, according to Rush, but a date has been set for a decision on his future.

“I like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he’s a good guy,” Rush told Gambling.com. “But sometimes good people don’t make the best managers.”

“I believe he needs a bit more time because you shouldn’t remove a manager unless you have a replacement lined up, and I’m not convinced United has the right choice.”

“I believe they will keep Ole for the time being, but the next few games will determine his destiny, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

“They have Tottenham and Atalanta away from home, followed by Manchester City at home, so it’s a tough schedule.”

“I see City’s visit to Old Trafford on November 6 as a crucial fixture since it’s another local derby.” “Will Solskjaer be able to take down another local rival?” I believe it will come down to who is available to take his place and whether or not they are the appropriate fit for the club.

“We’ll find out if the players are playing for the manager or not in the next few games, even if he leaves sooner rather than later.

“If the players’ performances improve, we’ll know that they weren’t playing for Ole.”

Because of the strain on Solskjaer, other managers have been connected to the post if he leaves.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is one of those thought to be in the running.

Rodgers led the Reds for three seasons before being fired in 2015, and he is already enjoying his new role.