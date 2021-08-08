As an Everton defender, Fabian Delph executed a Peter Kay impression on Paul Pogba.

Everton’s final warm-up match for the 2021/22 season was an afternoon to forget in terms of the result, as the Blues were defeated 4-0 by Manchester United, but there were a few interesting stories to take away from the trip to Old Trafford.

Here are a few highlights from their friendly against Premier League rivals that you might have missed.

Everton and Manchester United fans have a fascinating dynamic that differs from the one that exists between United supporters and their old rivals Liverpool.

While direct moves between Old Trafford and Anfield have been prohibited since the late Phil Chisnall signed for Bill Shankly over 57 years ago, numerous players have traveled the East Lancs Road to Goodison Park.

However, just because Everton and United fans dislike each other doesn’t imply they’re best friends.

The Everton crowd can always be counted on to be on their best behavior when it’s needed, and they were praised for their behavior by many at United on January 22, 1994, when they provided the opposition on the day their hosts honored former manager Sir Matt Busby, who had died two days before.

Everton’s devoted supporters, on the other hand, routinely recite the ditty “Oh Manchester is full of s***” during these matches.

So it was probably unsurprising that when the stadium announcer welcomed the visiting Evertonians and said it was nice to see away fans back, the Stretford End responded with boos.

Blues right-back Jonjoe Kenny was one Evertonian who seemed to appreciate the roar of the home crowd, or at least pretended to.

Kenny was born in Kirkdale, just a Jordan Pickford punt away from Goodison Park, and is as genuine as they come.

He told The Washington Newsday in 2016 about performing at ‘The Old Lady,’ saying, “It’s over the road from mine, so to play here it’s a dream come true.”

But, ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford, the United squad trotted out to warm up immediately behind Kenny, who received a standing ovation. “The summary has come to an end.”